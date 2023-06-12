COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – According to the South Carolina Department of Mental Health (DMH), a second 988 call center opened at the start of June.

It is currently serving as a backup to the call center in the Upstate operated by Mental Health America of Greenville County.

Dennis Puebla is the Director of Special Operations at the Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center. He said the new call center has answered more than 60 phone calls so far.

“We are currently operational from Monday at 7 am to Saturday at 7 am. We are staffed through all three shifts, including overnight,” Puebla said.

State lawmakers allocated about $1.3 million from last year’s state budget to establish this second call center. The state also received a federal grant to help with training.

Puebla said as time goes on they hope to add more staff so all calls from South Carolinians to the suicide prevention lifeline will be answered by someone in South Carolina.

“It’s going to be instrumental just to be able to take care of our state and residents,” Puebla said.

According to Puebla, they hope to expand services with more trained staff. “The ultimate goal is for this second center to be available 24/7 and shoulder the load with the other call center.” For employment opportunities click or tap here.

If any of the two centers in South Carolina can’t get to a call, it’s routed to a national backup in another state so those calls do not go unanswered.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts you can call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. You can also call SCDMH’s Mobile Crisis Team at 833-364-2274.