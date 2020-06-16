SC nears 20,000 coronavirus cases; nearly 600 new cases reported

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Total coronavirus cases edged closer to 20,000 in South Carolina as nearly 600 new cases were reported Tuesday.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), 595 new virus cases along with five more deaths were reported in the state.

Three of the deaths were elderly residents of Chesterfield, Colleton, and Richland counties while two of the deaths were middle-aged residents of Dillon and Richland counties.

19,990 people statewide have been confirmed to have COVID-19 and 607 people have died from the virus, according to DHEC.

A total of 299,033 tests have been conduced statewide by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

571 people are currently hospitalized with or are being investigated for COVID-19.

The percent of positive cases among those tested was 13.7%, according to DHEC.

The percent positive rate has steadily risen since mid-May which shows that increased case counts are not simply due to increased testing in the state.

(From: SCDHEC)

New cases by county: