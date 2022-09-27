LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) — State leaders said they’re prepared for any impacts from Ian later this week and they’re asking South Carolinians to do the same.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and other officials held a briefing Tuesday afternoon at the State Emergency Operations Center.

Governor McMaster said the state is ready.

“We probably have the most experienced team and great assets in our state,” he said.

The storm is expected to make landfall on the west coast of Florida soon. It’s unclear exactly what path it will take after making landfall. However, officials say every part of South Carolina could be impacted.

John Quagliariello with the National Weather Service in Columbia said, “Whether it stays inland or does move over the ocean, for the most part, the impacts are going to generally be the same. We’re going to see storm surge inundation along the coast, we’ll have the stronger winds and heavy rain. We shouldn’t focus on the exact track or intensity and just really focus on those impacts.”

The Office of Regulatory Staff said power companies in South Carolina are preparing for some outages and have crews in place to help restore power if needed. There are no issues with fuel supply, they said.

State officials say they’ll closely monitor Ian in the coming days. Governor McMaster said, “We would urge everyone right now to continue with your normal activities. But prepare for the worst. We hope for the best. But prepare.”

At this time, the Governor said no decisions on evacuations or any orders have been made.

Head to hurricane.sc for this year’s Hurricane Guide from the state Emergency Management Division.

You can watch Gov. McMaster’s entire news conference below: