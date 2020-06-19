SC police cruiser found after going missing

UPDATE: Georgetown Police say have found their missing police cruiser.

Captain Nelson Brown said that the cruiser “was picked up by mistake by the repair shop where it was found.”

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are searching for a police cruiser that went missing from Tideland’s Ford Dealership on Thursday.

Police say an unidentified person went to the dealership around 4:00 p.m. and asked to pick up a Georgetown Police Department cruiser.

A spokesperson for the department said the vehicle was dropped off on Monday, June 15 by City of Georgetown Service Technicians for repairs.

The unidentified person obtained the keys from a Tideland’s Ford employee after signing a work order and the police cruiser was released by the dealership to that person, police said.

Officers say that individual does not work with the Georgetown Police Department nor has any affiliation with the City of Georgetown’s Fleet Services Department.

The vehicle is a white 2013 Ford Taurus and is fully marked with a light bar on top of the vehicle.

The number 620 can be seen on the right rear bumper, the tag number is MG-54194 and the vehicle identification number is 1FAHP2M84DG188910.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for the vehicle. If you see it, you should call 911 and report the sighting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 911 or Central Dispatch at 843-527-6763.