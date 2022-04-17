CAYCE, S.C. (AP) — A city in central South Carolina is using a new type of vehicle to help with patrols.

The State reports the Cayce Police Department on Thursday unveiled three new E-bikes it added to its fleet.

Police Chief Chris Cowan says the electric bicycles are part of the city’s pursuit of E-Tech to add to its policing efforts like solar power.

He said the additions allow the department to lessen the impact on the environment and reduce costs to taxpayers.

The bikes were paid for by Jim Hudson Automotive Group.

Cayce spokesperson Ashley Hunter said the bikes will allow the department to have more community presence in neighborhoods.