SC police officer shot in line of duty awarded department’s Purple Heart

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) on Monday awarded the department’s Purple Heart Award to an officer who was shot in the neck while responding to a January 16, 2022 incident.

According to MPPD, officers responded to the Best Western hotel after receiving a call about a person sitting in a car.

Via MPPD

PFC Dylan French was speaking to the person in the car when the person fired a gun. The bullet delivered a fatal wound to the person in the car and struck Officer French in the neck.

The bullet became lodged in Officer French’s neck, but was removed days later.

MPPD acknowledged that “police officers often handle situations on the worst day of peoples’ lives and the profession can be a dangerous one.” The department extended sympathies to Officer French’s family as well as the family of the person that died during the incident.