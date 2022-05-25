CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Ports Authority and Carnival Cruise Line will not extend a homeport cruising contract in Charleston past 2024.

Leaders with the SC Ports told News 2 on Wednesday the move will “provide more space for the redevelopment of Union Pier Terminal” and would unlock a “transformational opportunity within the city of Charleston.”

“Since 2010, Carnival has been a great business partner and worked alongside our maritime community to benefit our overall maritime commerce mission,” said Kelsi Brewer, a spokeswoman for the SC Ports. “As we look to the future, SC Ports will continue to evaluate the market and looks forward to continued partnerships and opportunities.”

While a spokesman for Carnival Cruise Lines said the move means they will no longer have a homeport in Charleston beyond 2024, they will work with SC Ports to explore future opportunities in the Holy City.

“It is amazing to see the continued growth of Charleston’s tourism economy, and Carnival is proud to have been a part it of since 2010,” said Matt Lupoli, Senior Manager of Public Relations with Carnival Cruise Line. “In the meantime, it is business as usual and we look forward to seeing our guests aboard Carnival Sunshine through 2024.”