1  of  14
Closings and Delays
Bethel United Methodist - Spartanburg First Baptist Church of Campobello Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church Zoar United Methodist Church

SC provides update on pandemic unemployment payments

State News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
money generic_68081

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Officials with the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce said extra weekly unemployment payments will begin next week.

The DEW said the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation will give an extra $600 a week in addition to normal unemployment insurance benefits. Those payments will begin during the week ending April 18.

People who weren’t previously eligible for unemployment benefits – self-employed, contractors, gig workers, file 1099, or church employees – should be able to file claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance no later than the week ending April 25, according to the DEW.

The DEW said they should also be able to accept and process claims for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation – providing up to 13 additional weeks of benefits to those who have exhausted their standard unemployment insurance benefits – in the coming weeks.

Those programs are being provided as part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act.

The Department of Employment and Workforce said that their office has helped over 53,000 people by phone from Monday through Thursday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories