COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina attorney general office announced Wednesday that South Carolina secured $86,543,749.93 in its share of the annual tobacco Master Settlement Agreement Payment.

According to the attorney general’s office, in 1998, the state joined 45 other states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories in settling claims with then-four major cigarette manufacturers.

The attorney general’s office said the MSA settlement imposes major restrictions on the industry’s advertising and marketing.

The MSA settlement provides states with annual infinite payments to help reimburse the states for healthcare costs and harm caused by tobacco according to the attorney general’s office.

50 other tobacco companies have signed onto the MSA since the agreement was signed in November 1998. Those companies are also bound by the agreement’s terms.

The attorney general’s office said South Carolina’s payment primarily goes to the S.C. Department of Health and Human Services for the Medicaid program.

South Carolina has received a total of $1,835,109,331.81 in its share of tobacco MSA payments according to the attorney general’s office.