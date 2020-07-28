SC reports more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases, 52 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina state health officials reported 1,573 new confirmed coronavirus cases along with 52 additional deaths.

1,505 people have now died from the virus statewide. 83,720 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), one of the deaths reported Tuesday was a child in Greenville County.

40 of the cases were elderly residents, including eight in Charleston County, six in Spartanburg County, five in Horry County, three in Greenville County, two in Abbeville County, two in Anderson County, two in Oconee County, and one person each in Berkeley, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Chesterfield, Dorchester, Florence, Georgetown, Lexington, Lancaster, Pickens, and York counties.

Eight of the deaths were middle-aged residents in Greenville, Berkeley, Williamsburg, Sumter, Union, and Dorchester counties along with two people in Horry County.

Three of the deaths were young adults in Horry, Cherokee, and Charleston counties.

(From: SCDHEC)

There are currently 1,575 people hospitalized statewide due to COVID-19. 401 of those patients are currently in an ICU while 256 are on a ventilator.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Tuesday was 18.1 percent.

723,260 tests have been conducted statewide by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

New cases by county:

Abbeville County: 3

Aiken County: 27

Allendale County: 6

Anderson County: 53

Bamberg County: 12

Barnwell County: 7

Beaufort County: 86

Berkeley County: 58

Calhoun County: 8

Charleston County: 184

Cherokee County: 8

Chester County: 13

Chesterfield County: 12

Clarendon County: 17

Colleton County: 7

Darlington County: 21

Dillon County: 10

Dorchester County: 52

Edgefield County: 4

Fairfield County: 16

Florence County: 73

Georgetown County: 30

Greenville County: 137

Greenwood County: 21

Hampton County: 10

Horry County: 106

Jasper County: 4

Kershaw County: 32

Lancaster County: 46

Laurens County: 13

Lee County: 12

Lexington County: 69

Marion County: 9

Marlboro County: 3

McCormick County: 1

Newberry County: 19

Oconee County: 8

Orangeburg County: 43

Pickens County: 10

Richland County: 138

Saluda County: 5

Spartanburg County: 51

Sumter County: 28

Union County: 16

Williamsburg County: 16

York County: 69