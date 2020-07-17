SC reports nearly 2,000 new coronavirus cases, 25 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina reported 1,964 new coronavirus cases and 25 additional deaths Friday.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is continuing to stress the importance of wearing a mask, especially among youth and young adults.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide is now 65,857 along with 1,078 confirmed deaths. DHEC also reported five new probable cases and one new probable death, which brings the total probable cases to 212 and probable deaths to 18.

DHEC said that 22% of all confirmed cases are young adults between the ages of 21 and 30. 11% of all confirmed cases are between the ages of 11 and 20.

According to DHEC, the state is following national trends which indicate a growing number of youth and young adults testing positive.

“Most of the virus spreads through the air in drops of moisture when the person contagious with the virus breaths, talks, coughs or sneezes,” said DHEC physician and medical consultant Dr. Michael Kacka.

“Wearing a mask over the nose and mouth collects and traps some of those droplets and reduces the amount of virus someone puts out into the air around them,” Kacka continued. “It doesn’t filter out all of the virus, however, which is why social distancing is very important along with wearing masks. By reducing the amount of virus put out into the air, we reduce the chances that those sharing a space will encounter enough virus to become infected.”

There are currently 1,593 people hospitalized statewide who have either tested positive for or are being investigated for COVID-19. 214 of those are currently on ventilators, according to DHEC.

Just over 20 percent of all people currently hospitalized in South Carolina are COVID-19 patients.

23 of the new confirmed deaths were elderly residents, including four in Anderson County, three in Richland County, two in Spartanburg County, two in Dorchester County, and one person in each of Aiken, Berkeley, Dillon, Georgetown, Greenville, Greenwood, Horry, Lexington, Pickens, Sumter, Williamsburg, and York counties. Two of the deaths were middle-aged residents of Greenville and Kershaw counties. The probable death was an elderly resident of Horry County, DHEC said.

The percent of positive cases among the tests reported Friday was 17.4%.

A total of 606,610 tests have been conducted statewide by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

New cases by county: