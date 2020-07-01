SC representatives work to remove barriers in way of employees going back to work

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)- South Carolina lawmakers are working to tackle all of the issues in the way of the state returning to a sense of normalcy.

From implementing proper protocol if an employee tests positive for COVID-19 to finding pots of money to help small businesses recover financially, the House Employment< Workforce and Business Recovery Committee is working to address issues that are in the way of revitalizing the state’s economy.

At Wednesday’s meeting members of the House COVID-19 Employment Recovery Committee learned more about the barriers stopping South Carolina’s economy from recovering.

For starters, a repeated issue lawmakers and task force members have heard from businesses, is lack of guidance on worst case scenarios.

“I had a constituent call me 3 weeks ago and you could hear the fear in her voice. ‘There’s a trainer who works for me she tested positive. What do I need to do, do I shut my business down,” said Representative Kirkman Finlay, the chair of the committee.

At the meeting, SC DHEC presented a plan that outlines what an employer should do if an employee tests positive or is in contact with someone who is.

Child care is another obstacle. Employees need child care to return to work. 39% of the state’s child care centers are still closed.

The director of DSS outlined some of the reasons those centers have not reopened. Michael Leach explained, “Waiting for parents to return to work. So it’s the supply and demand and it continues to be. Waiting on boards or directors to discuss reopening, and waiting for COVID numbers to decline.”

One of the biggest challenges for businesses is bouncing back financially.

Committee members are hoping to find ways to give businesses that have closed and can’t reopen because of financial hardships a boost.

Chairman Finlay added, “41% of minority businesses may have closed in April, according to the Wall Street Journal. Many of those weren’t able for many reasons to qualify for government assistance, so we need to see how we can keep those businesses open.”

The plan is for committee members to come up with a list recommendations to present to the Speaker of the House Jay Lucas so the full body can review the proposals.

The Department of Social Services has been working on providing funding to child care centers to have a thorough cleaning to help with reopening and providing child care vouchers to essential workers.

Lawmakers will be back at the state house in September.