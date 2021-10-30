SC requires sex offenders to not give out Halloween candy

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
candy_259719

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina again is requiring all registered sex offenders in the state still under supervision for a crime against a child to stay home and not give out candy on Halloween night.

The state Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services says the curfew lasts from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Agents will check on sex offenders through random visits and other means.

Officials say sex offenders who attacked a child and are still under state supervision cannot turn on their outdoor lights or give out trick-or-treat candy and must stay inside their homes.

The State Law Enforcement Division keeps a list of sex offenders on its website that can be searched by name or geographic area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store