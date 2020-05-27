SC sees highest single-day coronavirus death toll

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – 20 additional coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in South Carolina Wednesday along with 207 new virus cases.

20 deaths is the highest number of deaths reported in a single day in South Carolina.

The total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 is now up to 10,623 statewide. 466 people have died from the virus in South Carolina.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), 17 of the deaths were elderly patients including three people in Richland County, three in Fairfield County, two in Horry County, two in Colleton County, and one person each in Beaufort, Charleston, Darlington, Florence, Lee, Orangeburg, and Spartanburg counties.

DHEC said three middle-aged patients died in Beaufort, Colleton, and Lee counties.

A total of 181,154 tests have been conducted by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

398 people are currently hospitalized who have tested positive for or are being investigated for COVID-19.

New cases by county:

Aiken County: 3

Anderson County: 1

Beaufort County: 5

Charleston County: 11

Chester County: 4

Chesterfield County: 8

Clarendon County: 3

Darlington County: 4

Dillon County: 3

Dorchester County: 8

Fairfield County: 3

Florence County: 9

Greenville County: 21

Greenwood County: 12

Horry County: 10

Kershaw County: 7

Lee County: 1

Lancaster County: 2

Lexington County: 9

Marion County: 1

Marlboro County: 11

Newberry County: 1

Oconee County: 1

Orangeburg County: 9

Pickens County: 1

Richland County: 17

Spartanburg County: 16

Sumter County: 11

Williamsburg County: 4

Union County: 1

York County: 10