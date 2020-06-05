SC sees highest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina saw its highest single-day rise in coronavirus cases Friday with a total of 447 new cases.

A total of 13,453 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state.

The seven days with the highest number of new coronavirus cases in South Carolina have all occurred within the last eight days.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported 13 additional deaths from COVID-19 bringing the statewide total to 538.

The deaths included 11 elderly patients including six from Spartanburg County along with residents of Clarendon, Greenville, Horry, Orangeburg, and Richland County. Middle-aged residents of Charleston and Cherokee counties also died from the virus.

482 people are currently hospitalized who have tested positive for or are being investigated for COVID-19.

New cases by county: