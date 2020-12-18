SC sees record single-day COVID-19 case count of 3,648

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials announced 3,648 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina Friday, a single-day record, along with 28 additional deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, there have now been a total of 247,361 cases and 4,512 confirmed deaths in the state.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Friday (14,060) was 25.9 percent.

1,460 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 315 of those patients are in the ICU with 143 on a ventilator.

Friday’s case count in Greenville County was the highest number of reported cases, 622, in a single county in the entire state since the pandemic began.

In the past two weeks, Pickens County had the highest rate of COVID-19 infections in South Carolina. Greenville County had the third highest rate of infection.

A total of 3,251,816 tests have been conducted statewide since the pandemic began.

New cases by county:

Abbeville County: 12

Aiken County: 93

Allendale County: 7

Anderson County: 137

Bamberg County: 14

Barnwell County: 21

Beaufort County: 126

Berkeley County: 50

Calhoun County: 15

Charleston County: 120

Cherokee County: 38

Chester County: 36

Chesterfield County: 17

Clarendon County: 26

Colleton County: 9

Darlington County: 61

Dillon County: 46

Dorchester County: 67

Edgefield County: 15

Fairfield County: 17

Florence County: 163

Georgetown County: 90

Greenville County: 622

Greenwood County: 60

Hampton County: 1

Horry County: 135

Jasper County: 11

Kershaw County: 43

Lancaster County: 111

Laurens County: 54

Lee County: 11

Lexington County: 209

Marion County: 28

Marlboro County: 6

McCormick County: 5

Newberry County: 16

Oconee County: 76

Orangeburg County: 56

Pickens County: 150

Richland County: 321

Saluda County: 7

Spartanburg County: 273

Sumter County: 29

Union County: 11

Williamsburg County: 29

York County: 204

CHART: COVID-19 cases in SC since October 1