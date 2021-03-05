SC Senate leader: Sell state planes if aren’t used right

by: JEFFREY COLLINS, Associated Press

South Carolina Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, talks about his proposal to sell two state-owned airplanes on Friday, March 5, 2021, in West Columbia, S.C. Massey said he has never been on the state plane and thinks selling them is the only way to prevent lawmakers from using them for improper trips. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The leader of Republicans in the South Carolina Senate wants to sell two state-owned airplanes that lawmakers and government officials can use as long as they promise it’s for official business.

Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey says he will introduce a proposal next week after reading a story by The State newspaper detailing how lawmakers have used the state plane for trips he called taxpayer funded “vacation trips.”

Lawmakers can use the state plane for official business.

What that means is often left to their own interpretation.

Both former Govs. Mark Sanford and Nikki Haley had to pay back money for improper flights on the state plane.

