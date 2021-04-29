SC Senate OKs $10B budget; talks more issues than money

South Carolina Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, asks senators to remove spending projects from the state budget on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. Senators are debating the state’s roughly $10 billion spending plan. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators have approved the state’s $10 billion budget for next fiscal year.

They spent budget week talking more about social issues important to conservative members than how the state should spend its money.

The state has nearly $1.7 billion to spend in the budget starting July 1 thanks to the economy not crashing as badly as predicted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Senate is spending the extra money on a 2% raise for all state employees and a $1,000 raise for teachers.

They also are funding dozens of projects from a $100 million repair fund for poorer school districts to a $60,000 hearse for a veterans cemetery.