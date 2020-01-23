SC Senate unanimously approves Aging Department leader

State News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
gavel_377876

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has a new director of the state Department of Aging.

The Senate unanimously approved former mental health counselor Connie Munn to run the agency on Wednesday.

Gov. Henry McMaster selected Munn after his first choice, longtime friend Stephen Morris, was rejected. Senators were told Morris treated white male supervisors better and made derogatory remarks toward women and minorities.

The Department of Aging provides meals and caregiver support for the state’s growing elderly population. The 40-worker agency used to be under the lieutenant governor, but was moved into the governor’s Cabinet after state voters decided to stop electing the lieutenant governor independently.

Munn joined the department in November as a deputy director. She spent six years as health and human services director at the Santee-Lynches Council of Governments in Sumter and ran the council’s aging agency before that job.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store