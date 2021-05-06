SC senators pass bill allowing open gun carry with a permit

State News

by: JEFFREY COLLINS, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

South Carolina Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto, left, D-Orangeburg, asks a question of Sen. Tom Young, right, R-Aiken, during a debate on a bill that would allow people with a concealed weapons permit in the state carry their guns in the open on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. The bill was placed on a special place on the calendar for debate. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators have approved a bill allowing people with concealed weapons permits to carry their guns in the open.

The Senate voted 28-16 on Thursday on so-called open carry bill after about a dozen hours of debate over three days.

The proposal allows so-called open carry of guns for people who undergo training and background checks to carry guns hidden under a jacket or other clothing.

Senators made changes to the bill so it will head back to the House which passed it in March.

The changes include eliminating a $50 charge from the State Law Enforcement Division to get a permit.

