SPARTANBURG (SC) – South Carolina senators reacted to the school shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead Tuesday afternoon in Texas.

Texas Governor Gregg Abbott said 17 others were injured during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

The gunman barricaded himself in the room and “began shooting anyone that was in his way,” authorities said Wednesday. Law enforcement officers eventually broke into the classroom and killed 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, who used an AR-style rifle.

Senator Tim Scott asked, in a tweet, for the public to join him in lifting up the families affected by the shooting.

“Psalm 34 tells us that the Lord is near to the broken hearted,” Senator Scott said. “I was devastated to learn of the children and teacher senselessly murdered today in Texas. Please join me in lifting up their families in prayer.”

Senator Lindsay Graham tweeted the following Tuesday evening:

“Why someone would kill elementary age children in school and shoot their own grandmother, I don’t know. We are all heartbroken for the families and friends impacted by this senseless act of violence in #Uvalde.”

He continued on in a separate tweet, “Hopefully over time we will have a better understanding of what led to these senseless acts. As to what to do next, I welcome a debate in the U.S. Senate about any and all measures that my colleagues believe will have an effect. Let’s debate and vote.”