COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Senate Finance Committee is getting ready to work on the state budget with a big question to answer — how will it pay for $2 billion in proposed income tax cuts and rebates?

The committee will work this week on the state’s nearly $14 billion spending plan for next fiscal year.

They are expected to include much of what was in the House’s spending plan.

But the House plan set aside $600 million just for income tax cuts while the Senate plan has $2 billion for deeper income tax cuts and a rebate for everyone filing an income tax return.