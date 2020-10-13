SC sends $33M in Plexiglass, masks to schools; promises more

by: JEFFREY COLLINS, Associated Press, WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman visits classroom at River Springs Elementary School in Irmo, SC, October 13, 2020 (Photo: Handout / South Carolina Department of Education)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP/WSPA) — South Carolina’s education superintendent says she’s sent $33 million of protective equipment to more than 1,300 schools in the state.

State Superintendent Molly Spearman said Tuesday she fulfilled every request made and the state still has plenty of federal COVID-19 relief money to get them anything else they need to try to get students back in classrooms five days a week.

The latest purchases include 300,000 sheets of Plexiglass, 3.3 million masks, 600,000 boxes of disinfectant wipes and more than 41,000 gallons of hand sanitizer.

COVID-19 cases have stabilized in South Carolina, but that means the virus is still spreading.

The state averaged 843 new cases a day over the past week.

Full list of supplies purchased by the South Carolina Department of Education:

  • 597,585 – Adult and student reusable cloth face masks
  • 2,681,950 – Adult and student disposable face masks
  • 189,966 – KN95 masks
  • 87,010 – Adult and student face shields
  • 108,476 – Boxes of Gloves (100 count each)
  • 331,913 – Gowns for nurses
  • 606,473 – Cases of disinfecting wipes (50 count each)
  • 41,474 – Gallons of hand sanitizer
  • 99,259 – Bottles (16 oz) of hand sanitizer
  • 69,243 – Bottles (32 oz) of disinfecting solution
  • 1,746 – Electrostatic backpack sprayers

