SC sets another single-day record for coronavirus cases

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina set yet another record for single-day coronavirus cases, with more than 1,000 cases reported Friday.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), 1,081 new cases of COVID-19 along with 18 additional deaths were were reported.

The state also reported 5 new probable cases.

A total of 22,608 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed statewide, along with 639 deaths.

DHEC is also warning of increased cases among youth and young adults in the state.

18.4% of all confirmed cases are in people aged 21 to 30. Teens account for 7% of all cases, DHEC said.

“The increases that we’re seeing serve as a warning that young adults and youth are not immune to COVID-19,” said DHEC physician consultant Dr. Brannon Traxler.

“They also tell us that younger South Carolinians are not taking social distancing seriously.”

Since April 4, DHEC said there has been a more than 400 percent increase in new cases among the 21-30 age group and a nearly 1000 percent increase in new cases among those aged 11 to 20.

Nine of the deaths involved elderly residents, including three in Horry County and one person each in Chesterfield, Colleton, Greenville, Lancaster, Orangeburg, and Spartanburg counties, according to DHEC. Eight of the deaths were middle-aged residents including two people in Charleston County, two in Greenville County, and one person each in Horry, Newberry, Orangeburg, and Sumter counties.

DHEC said one young adult in Spartanburg County also died from the virus.

660 people are currently hospitalized who have tested positive for or are being investigated for COVID-19.

A total of 321,689 tests have been conducted by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

Those cases reported positive on Friday comprise 16.1% of those tested, a percentage that continues to rise steadily since mid-May, according to data released by DHEC.

