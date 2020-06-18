SC sets record with nearly 1,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Nearly 1,000 new coronavirus cases were reported Thursday in South Carolina, a single-day record for the state.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), 987 new cases were reported along with four additional deaths.

DHEC also reported nine new probable cases.

“It is essential that each of us, every day, wear a mask in public and stay physically distanced from others,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell.

“Every day that we don’t all do our part, we are extending the duration of illnesses, missed work, hospitalizations and deaths in our state.”

Three of the deaths were elderly residents of Florence, Kershaw, and Lancaster counties. The fourth death was a middle-aged resident of Lancaster County.

14.4% of the new tests reported Thursday were positive, DHEC said.

A total of 21,533 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state along with 621 deaths, according to DHEC.

313,210 tests have been conducted statewide by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

626 people are currently hospitalized who have tested positive for or are being investigated for COVID-19.

New cases by county:

Aiken County: 10

Anderson County: 14

Bamberg County: 3

Beaufort County: 48

Berkeley County: 24

Calhoun County: 1

Charleston County: 139

Chester County: 1

Chesterfield County: 4

Cherokee County: 1

Colleton County: 3

Clarendon County: 2

Darlington County: 4

Dillon County: 10

Dorchester County: 20

Fairfield County: 5

Florence County: 16

Georgetown County: 42

Greenville County: 169 (2 probable)

Greenwood County: 1

Horry County: 128

Jasper County: 9

Kershaw County: 16 (2 probable)

Lancaster County: 7

Laurens County: 10 (1 probable)

Lee County: 7

Lexington County: 45 (1 probable)

Marion County: 5

Marlboro County: 4

Newberry County: 6

Oconee County: 5

Orangeburg County: 13

Pickens County: 19 (1 probable)

Richland County: 79 (2 probable)

Saluda County: 3

Spartanburg County: 42

Sumter County: 34

Union County: 2

Williamsburg County: 7

York County: 29

