KERSHAW, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Officials confirmed a fire at the ADM plant in the Lancaster County town of Kershaw on Sunday evening.

According to Lancaster County Emergency Management Director Darren Player, the call for the fire came in just after 5:00 p.m. Sunday at the soybean processing facility, and the fire came as a result of dust at the facility.

According to the Occupational Health and Safety Administration, soybean dust is combustible. Player noted that employees at the facility normally can control the fires when they happen, but this required a larger response.

Player said that crew were working the fire late Sunday evening, with most of the flames under control. He noted firefighters were checking pipes and vents for any lingering embers.

The fire led to mutual aid from the Kershaw County Fire Service. Their Facebook page noted they had several units on scene at the plant and posted a picture of smoke rising from a multi-story building.

The town of Kershaw, on their Facebook page, is asking people driving of North Hampton Street, North Matson Street, and West Hilton Street to avoid those areas unless necessary.

This is a developing story. Queen City News is working to get more information.