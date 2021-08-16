SC State Fair returns to Columbia in October

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – The South Carolina State Fair is returning to Columbia with food and rides in October.

The fair will be held at South Carolina State Fairgrounds from October 13 through October 24.

Nearly 70 rides will be available at the fair along with more than 90 food stands.

Organizers said that the fair will follow the latest CDC, state, and local mask guidelines.

“The health of our guests is of the upmost importance, and we ask that each guest does their part by following our latest event policies,” said S.C. State Fair General Manager Nancy Smith. “We strongly encourage all fairgoers to evaluate their own potential risk of exposure to COVID-19 before choosing to attend, knowing that vaccines remain the best protection from the virus.”

There will also be hand sanitization stations, limited contact payment options, and increased cleaning protocols at the fair.

The fair will also have a new clear bag policy and updated metal detectors for safety.

The coronavirus forced the fair to host a free, drive-through fair in 2020.

For more information on COVID-19 safety at the fair, visit www.scstatefair.org