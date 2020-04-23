SC statewide coronavirus death toll hits 150; total cases top 4,900

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – 10 additional coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in South Carolina. The state is also reporting 161 new cases.

These new cases bring the statewide total of people confirmed to have COVID-19 to 4,917. A total of 150 people have died from the virus.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), seven of the people who died were elderly, including two each in Fairfield and Lexington counties and one each in Allendale, Richland, and Spartanburg counties.

Three of the people who died were middle-aged residents of Aiken, Anderson, and Richland counties.

DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory along with private labs have conducted a total of 44,463 tests.

New cases by county: