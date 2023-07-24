COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — This fall, you can send your child to school with sunscreen without a doctor’s permission in South Carolina.

In May, state lawmakers passed a new law which prevents schools or school districts from prohibiting the possession of the personal use of sunscreen.

Dermatologists with the South Carolina Academy of Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery who advocated for this change said it was common sense legislation.

“It was kind of interesting to go through the gantlet of legislative approval through the House and Senate that a number of different lawmakers were surprised to hear that it was illegal to have access to sunscreen in many settings,” said Dr. Alan Snyder is a third year dermatology resident at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Since sunscreen is FDA-regulated, it was previously treated under South Carolina law other like over-the-counter medication. Which meant you needed a doctor’s note to bring sunscreen to school. Some school districts enforced this, others didn’t, and others only required parental permission.

Dr. Snyder said the use of sunscreen in schools will be beneficial for students well into adulthood.

“Melanoma is one of the most deadly type of cancers that you can have and is secondary to the sun exposure that you have early on in life,” Dr. Snyder said. “Typically, the most blistering sunburns are associated with it. And early on in life, when you’re not quite as good about sunscreen, even though you should be, can predispose you to development later on.”

The new law pertains to public and charter schools along with DSS day camps in South Carolina.

South Carolina Education Association President Sherry East called the legislation a win-win for everybody. She said they are also urging schools to consider adding more shade to their recess areas to provide even more sun-protection for students.

Dermatologist like the Dr. Snyder said society as a whole can do more to by promoting sun safety habits.

“It’s one thing to make something legal, but it’s another thing to adopt a mentality of doing what’s right for yourself. We’re all raised to brush our teeth daily, but not everybody’s raised to put on sunscreen after they wake up and walk outside,” Snyder said.

South Carolina is the 27th state to have a law like this on the books.