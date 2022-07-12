COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina joined a growing list of states requiring students to take a personal finance course to earn their high school diploma.

State lawmakers took the first step in this year’s state budget. A budget proviso directs the State Board of Education to update the state’s graduation requirements.

It states:

Proviso 1.101: (SDE: Graduation Requirements) Of the funds appropriated or authorized herein, and pursuant to Section 59-39-100 of the 1976 Code, the Department of Education, through the State Board of Education, is directed to promulgate regulations to update the current graduation requirements to include within the existing credits a required half credit in personal finance. The regulation shall be submitted to the State Board of Education for first reading by September 30th.

It’s unclear how soon the courses will be required and what exactly they will entail.

We spoke with Next Gen Personal Finance, a nonprofit organization that works with schools across the country to offer free personal finance courses.

Co-Founder Tim Ranzetta said you can expect your student to learn about investing, saving and managing credit cards. The courses will be relevant to teens.

“Think about all the things high schoolers are doing for the first time. They’re driving a car so they need to better understand car insurance,” Ranzetta went on to say, “They’re getting a job so they need to better understand how to fill out tax forms. They’re opening a bank account, so they need to understand how fees work.”

According to Ranzetta, research shows personal finance education improves credit behavior and saving habits. He also said graduates have a better grasp of payday and student loans after taking a course.

Ranzetta said the courses have an impact beyond the classroom.

He said, “There’s a ripple effect where students are bringing these lessons home and that’s really powerful where you know not only the students are benefiting but families are also.”

Officials said 14 other states are requiring a personal finance class before graduation.