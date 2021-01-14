SC Superintendent urges McMaster to prioritize educators for vaccines

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman is urging Governor Henry McMaster to consider educators as essential workers, prioritizing them for vaccines in Phase 1b.

On Wednesday, Spearman shared a copy of a letter she wrote to Gov. McMaster and DHEC, urging them to prioritize teachers as frontline workers.

“It is crucial that our teachers and support staff have access to the vaccine at the onset of Phase 1b so that we can meet our shared goal of returning to full face to face instruction,” Spearman said in the post.

Both educators and school support staff are currently eligible to receive that vaccine in Phase 1b. This includes not only teachers, but school nurses, physical and occupational therapists, speech language pathologists and audiologists, and athletic trainers assisting with school based COVID-19.

Vaccines are estimated to be distributed in Phase 1b in late Winter, but SCDHEC said time estimates are subject to change due to vaccine availability, demand, and provider participation. Those who are eligible to receive a vaccine in Phase 1b can contact their local hospital before Jan. 15 to schedule an appointment.

According to SCDHEC, Phase 1b includes people aged 75 years and older (with or without underlying health conditions) and frontline essential workers as defined by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices as: firefighters, law enforcement officers, corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, USPS workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, and those who work in the educational sector—teachers, support staff, and daycare workers.

