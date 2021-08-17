South Carolina Supreme Court says public colleges can require masks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Supreme Court said Tuesday that public colleges and universities are allowed to require masks.

The Supreme Court said the higher education budget provision does not prohibit universal mask mandates at public colleges and universities.

“Because the language of the proviso is clear and unambiguous as to whether the proviso prohibits a universal mask mandate, we need not resort to rules of statutory construction to determine legislative intent,” Justices wrote.

#BREAKING: State Supreme Court of South Carolina says the higher education budget provision (117.190) does not prohibit universal mask mandates at public colleges and universities. @WSPA7 pic.twitter.com/aSdDM4dtMd — Jason Raven (@JasonRaven_) August 17, 2021

“If a statute’s language is plain, unambiguous, and conveys a clear and definite meaning, there is no need to employ the rules of statutory interpretation, and this Court must apply the statute according to its literal meeting,” the Justices wrote.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.