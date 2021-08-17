South Carolina Supreme Court says public colleges can require masks

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Via Unsplash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Supreme Court said Tuesday that public colleges and universities are allowed to require masks.

The Supreme Court said the higher education budget provision does not prohibit universal mask mandates at public colleges and universities.

“Because the language of the proviso is clear and unambiguous as to whether the proviso prohibits a universal mask mandate, we need not resort to rules of statutory construction to determine legislative intent,” Justices wrote.

“If a statute’s language is plain, unambiguous, and conveys a clear and definite meaning, there is no need to employ the rules of statutory interpretation, and this Court must apply the statute according to its literal meeting,” the Justices wrote.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Zip Trips
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store