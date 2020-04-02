1  of  12
Closings and Delays
Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church

SC to give 1st responders virus data to help protect them

State News

by: MEG KINNARD, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(From: DHEC)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina public health officials are creating a statewide database of addresses of known positive COVID-19 cases, a secure tool only made available to first responders who have argued the information could help protect them.

Nick Davidson, acting director of public health for the Department of Health and Environmental Control, said the matrix goes online next week.

Davidson said the database comes in response to local officials’ complaints that first responders were being left potentially vulnerable to the disease and also needed that information to conserve protective gear that is in short supply.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories