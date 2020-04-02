SC to give 1st responders virus data to help protect them

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina public health officials are creating a statewide database of addresses of known positive COVID-19 cases, a secure tool only made available to first responders who have argued the information could help protect them.

Nick Davidson, acting director of public health for the Department of Health and Environmental Control, said the matrix goes online next week.

Davidson said the database comes in response to local officials’ complaints that first responders were being left potentially vulnerable to the disease and also needed that information to conserve protective gear that is in short supply.