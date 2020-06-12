SC to honor female veterans, recognizes ‘courage, honor, dignity’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – South Carolina is celebrating female veterans around the state, and women currently serving in the armed forces. Every year Governor Henry McMaster signs a proclamation declaring June 12 as South Carolina Women Veterans Day.

“The Palmetto State recognizes the courage, honor, and dignity with which women have served, and continue to serve in defense of our great nation,” South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said.

The Governor said he “encourages all South Carolinians to pause to reflect on the sacrifices of all women veterans who have put on the uniform to serve in the United States military and celebrate their achievements and extraordinary contributions to our state.”

On June 12, 1948, President Harry S. Truman signed into law the Women’s Armed Service Integration Act allowing women to serve as permanent, regular members of the military, and on June 12, South Carolina continues to celebrate and commemorate the years of service, dedication, sacrifice and valor to our nation by women Veterans.

“Today, and every day, we in South Carolina are grateful for, and owe an immense debt, to the women of the military who have served, and serve, our state and our nation so honorably,” Bill Bethea, Chairman of the South Carolina Military Base Task Force said. “We salute you for making a palpable difference in the freedom and the reputation we often take for granted.”

With the increasing number of women veterans, the VA said it is committed to providing them the access to gender-specific care they have earned and deserve.

“I could not be more thrilled by South Carolina’s decision to proclaim June 12 as the state’s Women’s Veterans Day,” David Omura, Director and CEO of the Columbia VA Health Care System said. “As one of the fastest growing veteran populations, women veterans remain one of our top clinical priorities at the Columbia VA. We have been expanding services for women veterans to meet demand by offering enhanced mental health, gynecological and specialty care services; and specially trained primary care teams to treat women veterans’ needs. At our VA, women veterans can experience state-of-the-art facilities and equipment such as 3-D mammography and a planned brand new, standalone Women’s Health Clinic. I want to personally invite women veterans to VA to attain quality medical care in a respectful and welcoming environment.”

LATEST HEADLINES: