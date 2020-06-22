SC to increase monthly testing goal; 1,002 new cases reported

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina officials say the state’s monthly testing goal is increasing as new coronavirus cases topped 1,000 for the third time in four days.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the state will increase its monthly testing goal from 110,000 residents per month to 165,000 residents per month by the end of the year.

The agency said the increased testing is critical in quickly identifying hot spots and catching outbreaks before they spread.

A total of 1,002 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in the state Monday along with six additional deaths.

The state has now seen a total of 25,666 confirmed cases and 659 deaths.

DHEC also said there were two new probable cases bringing the statewide total to 35 probable cases.

Four of the deaths occurred among elderly residents of Clarendon, Greenville, Marion, and Richland counties. Two deaths were middle-aged residents of Darlington and Lancaster counties, DHEC said.

731 people are currently hospitalized who have either tested positive for or are being investigated for COVID-19.

The hospitalization number has been steadily rising since May 27, according to data released by DHEC.

A total of 347,193 tests have been conducted by both the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

The percent of positive cases among the tests reported Monday was 12.6 percent. The rate of percent positive cases has steadily increased over the last month, according to DHEC data.

There are 79 mobile testing events scheduled across the state through July 21.

For more information on the mobile testing clinics, click here.

New cases by county: