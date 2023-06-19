COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division will be offering courtesy boat inspections around the state in preparation for July 4.
The SCDNR is holding the courtesy inspections on July 1, July 2 and July 4 in an effort to keep the waterways safe surfing one of the busiest boating times all year.
The quick but thorough inspections will allow those who don’t comply with all safety regulations the opportunity to correct the problem rather than be ticketed. Officers will also be on hand to answer questions and give tips on how to stay safe on the water.
For a copy of South Carolina’s boating regulations and more, contact the SCDNR office at 1-800-277-4301 or visit http://www.dnr.sc.gov/education/boated.html.
July 4th, weekend boat inspection locations (most inspections are from 10 a.m. to Noon):
Saturday, July 1:
- Beaufort County: Lemon Island Landing, Chechessee River, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Charleston County: Wappoo Cut Landing, Intracoastal Waterway, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Horry County: Bass Pro Shop Landing, Intracoastal Waterway, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Lexington County: Lake Murray Dam Landing, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Lexington County: Larry Coon Landing, Lake Murray, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Marion County: Galivants Ferry Landing, Little Pee Dee River, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Pickens County: Twin Lakes Landing, Lake Hartwell, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Richland County: Lighthouse Marina Landing, Lake Murray, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Spartanburg County: Lake Bowen Landing, 10 a.m. to Noon
- York County: Ebenezer Park Landing, Lake Wylie, 10 a.m. to Noon
Sunday, July 2:
- Charleston County: Buck Hall Landing, Intracoastal Waterway, McClellanville, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Charleston County: John P. Limehouse Landing, Intracoastal Waterway/Stono River, Johns Island, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Clarendon County: Alex Harvin Landing, Lake Marion, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Darlington County: Highway 34/Cashua Ferry Landing, Great Pee Dee River, Darlington, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Georgetown County: Carroll A. Campbell Landing, Sampit River, Georgetown, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Kershaw County: Clearwater Cove Marina Landing, Lake Wateree, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Lexington County: Dreher Island State Park Landing, Lake Murray, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Oconee County: South Cove County Park Landing, Lake Keowee, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Saluda County: SCE&G #4 Riverbend Boat Ramp, Lake Murray, Batesburg-Leesville, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Spartanburg County: Lake Bowen Landing, 10 a.m. to Noon
Tuesday, July 4:
- Berkeley County: William H. Dennis Landing, Tail Race Canal, Moncks Corner, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Charleston: Remleys Point Boat Ramp, Charleston Harbor, Mt. Pleasant, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Chesterfield County: Lake H.B. Robinson Landing, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Horry County: Johnny Causey Landing, Intracoastal Waterway, North Myrtle Beach, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Laurens County: River Fork Landing, Lake Greenwood
- Lexington County: Lake Murray Dam Landing: 10 a.m. to Noon
- Lexington County: Larry Coon Landing, Lake Murray, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Oconee County: Devils Fork State Park Landing, Lake Jocassee, 8-10 a.m.
- Orangeburg County: Santee State Park Landing, Lake Marion, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Spartanburg County: Lake Bowen Landing, 10 a.m. to Noon
- York County: Ebenezer Park Landing, Lake Wylie, 10 a.m. to Noon
Saturday, July 15
- Beaufort County: Battery Creek Boat Landing, Beaufort Water Festival, Port Royal, 10 a.m. to Noon