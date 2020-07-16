SC tops 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 as hospitalizations continue to rise

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials announced 69 additional coronavirus deaths Thursday as South Carolina’s death toll topped 1,000.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the deaths occurred over the past few weeks but had not yet been reported in order to verify the patient’s cause of death.

DHEC released a chart showing the death toll from COVID-19 by date of death:

According to DHEC, 1,842 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday along with four new probable cases. DHEC also reported three probable deaths.

A total of 63,880 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported statewide, along with 1,053 deaths.

1,578 people are currently hospitalized who have either tested positive for or are being investigated for COVID-19. 214 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

The number of people hospitalized continues to rise with more than four times as many people hospitalized now as in late May.

55 of the deaths reported Thursday were elderly residents, including 13 from Greenville County, 11 from Charleston County, four from Horry County, three from Richland County, three from Lexington County, three from Colleton County, three from Beaufort County, two from Dillon County, and one person each from Anderson, Chester, Chesterfield, Darlington, Florence, Georgetown, Greenwood, Kershaw, Lancaster, Orangeburg, Pickens, Spartanburg, and Williamsburg counties.

14 of the deaths reported Thursday were middle-aged residents, including three from Greenville County, three from Orangeburg County, two from Berkeley County, two from Lexington County, and one person each from Charleston, Greenwood, Pickens, and Richland counties.

The three probable deaths included elderly residents of Abbeville and Spartanburg counties along with a person whose age has not yet been confirmed from Saluda County.

The percent of positive cases among the tests reported Thursday was 21.3 percent.

A total of 587,567 tests have been conducted statewide by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

New cases by county: