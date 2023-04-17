BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A South Carolina trooper who was shot in the face during a traffic stop over the weekend is making significant progress in his recovery, according to officials with the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

It was around 3:30 a.m. Sunday when Lance Corporal B.A. Frazier attempted to stop a vehicle for driving more than 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.

During the stop, the violator began shooting at Trooper Frazier before driving away.

Frazier was shot on the right side of his face, which officials said was not life-threatening. In an update Monday, Public Affairs Director Heather Biance said Lance Cpl. Frazier was in stable condition and speaking with family and visitors.

“It is not known at this time how long the medical staff will require him to stay in hospital care,” said Biance.

After shooting at Trooper Frazier, a second trooper heard the radio call out with the suspect’s vehicle description and initiated a pursuit, which ended in Orangeburg County when the suspect crashed his vehicle into a house.

Frazier has served Troop 7, which includes areas in Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, and Hampton counties, since 2018.