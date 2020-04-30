SC virus cases top 6,000; 12 additional deaths reported

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – 220 new coronavirus cases have been reported in South Carolina bringing the total number of cases to 6,095.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said 12 more virus-related deaths were reported to the agency, bringing the statewide death toll to 244.

DHEC said nine of the deaths were elderly patients in Anderson, Chesterfield, Clarendon, Florence, Richland counties along with two each in Greenville and Lexington counties.

Three of the deaths were middle-aged residents of Anderson, Greenville, and Richland counties.

A total of 56,512 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state by both the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

307 people currently hospitalized have either tested positive or are being investigated as possible COVID-19 cases.

New cases by county: