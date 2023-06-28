FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence woman and a local dentist’s office are at odds after she claimed on Facebook that her 2-year-old son who has autism was turned away from a recent appointment because he had a “really bad meltdown” while waiting to be examined.

Jessica Edwards said it was the first time she had taken her 2-year-old son to Palmetto Pediatric Dentistry in Florence and that things didn’t go as planned. The dental practice said Edwards and her son were treated with the “utmost respect and patience” and has threatened legal action.

Going into the visit, Edwards said she expected it to be a challenge but she remained optimistic. She said they arrived 30 minutes before her son’s appointment, which was scheduled for 8:30 a.m.

“When I walked in, I was nervous,” Edwards said. “But I was excited at the same time to be able to let him accomplish something like that because it was really big for him to go to the dentist.”

When they arrived, Edward said she approached the window and was given paperwork to fill out. That’s when she said her son became agitated.

“He was crying, got overstimulated, and was throwing things in the air,” Edwards said. “He just went into a really bad meltdown and people were staring and I had to keep stopping with the paperwork.”

Edwards said she told the receptionist that her son has autism and that he sometimes doesn’t do well in public. Edwards continued to fill out the paperwork.

She went back to the window when she was finished and was told that someone would let them know when they were ready for his exam.

“No one took us back,” Edwards said. “I sat there for about 20 to 30 minutes, and they called my name up to the desk, and I was told that they couldn’t take [him] today because their system was down, and I got an eerie feeling about that.”

Edwards said she was given the option to leave or reschedule the appointment.

“As I was leaving, I had tears in my eyes,” Edwards said. “My only concern was getting my child and getting out of there. I felt so humiliated.”

As they were leaving, Edwards said she noticed other cars coming into the parking lot even though she was told their system was down.

“I was told that the office would close for the day and that they were not taking any more patients,” she said. “I just sat there and cried. It was heartbreaking and I just broke down. I lost it.”

Later, Edwards took a picture of her crying with Noah and posted it on Facebook.

“I feel like the world is cruel and I just wanted to share my story hoping that I could encourage someone else who has an autistic child and shed light on the struggles we face,” Edwards said. “I didn’t know that so many people would react, but I know God does everything for a reason and maybe it was meant to be.”

Afterward, the dentist’s office responded with a post of its own. The post did not mention Edwards by name but said legal action would be taken. The post said the practice has surveillance video to prove that Edwards’ claims were “blatant and malicious untruths.”

Ranee Moore, who manages the practice, told News13 that the office did not see any patients on the day of the incident because of a “system failure.” She added that every other person rescheduled their appointment.

“I cannot make that up,” Moore said. “If we see a patient, we cannot delete it from our system because that is a medical record and that is history.”

Moore said Dr. Christy Lawhon is a specialist who cares for a variety of patients dealing with different issues.

“We see many children with many different kinds of special needs,” Moore said. “We don’t discriminate against anyone.”

Moore said she knows the dentist’s office will be vindicated because of video surveillance.

“Every single person that walks into this building is being recorded, “Moore said. “Anything that went on Tuesday was recorded.”

Moore said she is angered by the incident.

“I do believe that some lies were told and we take that as defamation, so as soon as the attorney I reached out to lets me know, I would be happy to turn it over. ”

Edwards said the business has not reached out to her personally concerning the matter.

“It has put a lot of emotional stress on me in addition to what I have to deal with on a daily basis,” Edwards said. “People don’t understand what I go through on a daily basis with my son.”

Edwards said the post brought mothers of autistic children together.

She said many mothers have reached out to let her know that she is not alone and that they have experienced similar situations.

“There is some good in this,” Edwards said. “It is not all bad, but I will always speak up for my child and I felt in my heart I needed to make that post. I felt at that moment that I was mistreated and that my child was not done right, and I felt the need to share that with everyone.”