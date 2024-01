GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) — Are you in need of a job and have a few hours to spare Thursday?

If so, SC Works is hosting a Proman Staffing Hiring Event at the SC Works Cherokee Office in Gaffney, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The SC Works Cherokee Office is located at 111-D Tiffany Park Circle.

The Proman Staffing Office, located in Shelby, N.C., is on the hunt for Machine Operators, who would make $17 to $19 an hour, Welders, who would make $19.67 to $21.67 an hour, as well as other positions.