COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is calling on the state’s highest court to rehear its ruling on the state’s ‘Fetal Heartbeat’ law.

The South Carolina Supreme Court earlier this month struck down the state’s law that banned nearly all abortions once cardiac activity was detected.

The court said in its ruling that the restrictions violated the state constitution’s right to privacy.

Wilson, who previously vowed to work with Governor Henry McMaster and state lawmakers to find a new path forward, filed a petition asking the court to rehear its ruling.

“Today, we filed in the South Carolina Supreme Court our petition to rehear the Fetal Heartbeat Law ruling. We respectfully disagree with the Court’s decision and believe the intent of the South Carolina Constitution is clear. The framers of our privacy provision did not conceive this provision as creating a right to abortion.”

A House subcommittee met last week to discuss a measure to revive the abortion ban. The entire House Judiciary Committee must now pass the measure before it can reach the House floor for a vote.