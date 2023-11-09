SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Agriculture will oversee restaurant inspections next year.

The agency set July 1, 2024, as the date it will take over that deputy from the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The General Assembly split up some of the work that DHEC was doing, so now the agriculture department will have oversight of restaurants, school cafeterias, and more.

It will also inspect manufactured foods, including soft drinks, dairy, and bottled water.