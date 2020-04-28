SCDMV to re-open all branches to accommodate more appointments

(WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) will reopen all 66 branch offices, beginning May 4, to increase convenience for customers.

SCDMV said the additional openings will allow them to serve more customers while still following social distancing recommendations.

“I am very appreciative of all who have completed their transactions [online] or delayed visiting the SCDMV to keep themselves and our employees healthy,” SCDMV Executive Director, Kevin Shwedo said. “We look forward to returning to full service at the earliest opportunity.”

All branch offices will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, except for the Allendale and McCormick branches, which will only be open on Wednesdays.

Customers must follow social distancing measures when visiting the SCDMV branches. The number of customers inside a branch at a time will be limited and customers will be served at every other counter, SCDMV said.

Non-commercial road tests are still suspended and commercial driver’s license will be limited. SCDMV is also expanding transactions that can be completed online to prevent customers from having to visit a branch physically. SCDMV encourages customers to check the SCDMV website to see if their transactions can be completed online.

All branches will be operating by appointment-only, which can be scheduled on the SCDMV website.

SCDMV has also extended expiration dates for some products like driver’s licenses, ID cards, vehicle registrations, and temporary license plates.