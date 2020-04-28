SCDMV to reopen all branches

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) will resume operations at all 66 branches across the state, beginning Monday, May 4. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the SCDMV previously scaled back operations to just 46 locations. They hope the expansion will better accommodate customers.

SCDMV says that the offices will be operating on a limited schedule, and by appointment only.

With the exception of the Allendale and McCormick locations, all branches will operate Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The Allendale and McCormick locations will only operate on Wednesdays.

Appointments can be made by visiting the SCDMV website.

A limited number of customers will be allowed in the offices at any given time, and customers will be required to remain at least six feet apart. Employees will be stationed at every other counter to help maintain social distancing.

SCDMV notes that non-commercial road tests are still indefinitely suspended.

Additionally, some temporary extensions are being offered on the expiration dates of driver’s licenses, ID cards, vehicle registrations, and temporary license plates.