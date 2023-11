(WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) is investigating a deadly deer hunting accident that happened Friday morning in Orangeburg County.

According to SCDNR, a 6-year-old child was shot and killed during an incident on Whisperwood Road near the Calhoun County line.

Investigators believe the shooting was accidental.

No additional information was provided. Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional updates.