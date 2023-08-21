GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say they have recovered the body of a missing boater along the Black River in Georgetown County.

According to Georgetown County Fire & EMS, officials were dispatched to Black River near the Browns Ferry Boat Landing just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday in response to a missing boater.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says a boater went overboard when a boat swerved to miss a dock.

SCDNR officials announced Monday that the body of the missing boater was located just before 7:00 a.m. in Georgetown County.

The operator of the boat, Kevon Jharique Dorsey, 21, of Andrews, was charged with boating under the influence.

SCDNR is investigating.

Count on 2 for updates.