SCDNR game wardens will conduct courtesy boating inspections around the state during Labor Day weekend. (Source: SCDNR photo)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will conduct courtesy boat inspection at boat landings around the state on Labor Day Weekend.

SCDNR said officers will perform quick but thorough inspections for required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registration.

Those who are not in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed during the complimentary inspections. Instead, they will be given an opportunity to fix the problem before they launch their boat.

Dates and locations are as follows:

Saturday, September 3

Darlington Co. — Easterling Landing, Lake Robinson; 10 a.m. until noon

Horry Co. — Johnny Causey; 10 a.m. until noon

Lexington Co. — Lake Murray Dam; 10 a.m. until noon

Pickens Co.– 12 Mile Boat Ramp; 10 a.m. until noon

York Co.– Ebenezer Park, Lake Wylie; 10 a.m. until noon

Sunday, September 4

Anderson Co. — River Forks Boat Ramp, Lake Hartwell; 10 a.m. until noon

Beaufort Co. — Grays Hill Boat Landing; 10 a.m. until noon

Charleston Co. — Buck Hall Boat Landing; 10 a.m. until noon

Clarendon Co. — Alex Harvin Boat Landing; 10 a.m. until noon

Fairfield Co.– Wateree State Park, Lake Wateree Murray; 10 a.m. until noon

Monday, September 5

Charleston Co. — Leeds Avenue; 10 a.m. until noon

Darlington Co. — Easterling Landing, Lake Robinson; 10 a.m. until noon

Laurens Co. — River Fork Boat Landing; 10 a.m. until noon

Oconee Co. — South Cove Park, Lake Keowee; 10 a.m. until noon

York Co. — Ebenezer Park, Lake Wylie, 10 a.m. until noon

If you notice a boating violation such as reckless operation or an intoxicated boat operator, call the SCDNR toll-free, 24-hour hotline at 1-800-922-5431.