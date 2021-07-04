SCDNR to hold courtesy boat inspections for July 4th holiday

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will be conducting courtesy boat inspections at certain public boat landings around the state on July 4th.

SCDNR said the Fourth of July weekend is the year’s busiest weekend on state waters, and officers want to do everything possible to keep boaters out of harm’s way.

SCDNR officials said officers will perform quick but thorough inspections for required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registration. Those who are not in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed during the complimentary inspections.

Instead, they will be given an opportunity to correct the problem before they launch their boat. SCDNR officers will also be available to answer questions and give boaters tips on how to stay safe on the water.

July 4

Beaufort Co : Lemon Island Landing (Edgar Glenn) – Chechesse River; 10 a.m. to noon

: Lemon Island Landing (Edgar Glenn) – Chechesse River; 10 a.m. to noon Berkeley Co : Cypress Gardens Landing (Dunham Creek); 10 a.m. to noon

: Cypress Gardens Landing (Dunham Creek); 10 a.m. to noon Charleston Co : Remleys Point Landing – Wando River; 10 a.m. to noon

: Remleys Point Landing – Wando River; 10 a.m. to noon Greenwood Co : Parque Estatal Greenwood – Lake Greenwood; 10 a.m. to noon

: Parque Estatal Greenwood – Lake Greenwood; 10 a.m. to noon Horry Co : Hwy 22 Bridge (Behind Bass Pro Shop) – ICW; 10 a.m. to noon

: Hwy 22 Bridge (Behind Bass Pro Shop) – ICW; 10 a.m. to noon Marion Co : Galivants Ferry Landing – Little Pee Dee; 10 a.m. to noon

: Galivants Ferry Landing – Little Pee Dee; 10 a.m. to noon Newberry Co : Billy Dreher Island – Lake Murray; 9 a.m. to noon

: Billy Dreher Island – Lake Murray; 9 a.m. to noon Oconee Co : South Cove Park – Lake Keowee; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

: South Cove Park – Lake Keowee; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pickens Co : Twelve Mile Park – Lake Hartwell; 10 a.m. to noon

: Twelve Mile Park – Lake Hartwell; 10 a.m. to noon Spartanburg Co : Main Ramp – Lake Bowen; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

: Main Ramp – Lake Bowen; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. York Co: Ebenezer Park Landing – Lake Wylie; 10 a.m. to noon

To report boating violations such as reckless operation or an intoxicated boat operator, call the SCDNR toll-free, 24-hour hotline at 1-800-922-5431.