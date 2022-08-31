SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced that it will receive an additional $190 million of federal funding for road projects in the state.

The United States Department of Transportation redistributed federal road funds that other states and federal programs were not able to use during the past year.

The SCDOT was prepared to take the funding because it has qualified projects already planned.

Historically, the SCDOT has received approximately a third of the $190 million making the redistribution a record amount.

The additional federal funding will also require 20 percent in state matching funds.

Fortunately, the General Assembly provided the department with $120 million in recurring match money in order to position the SCDOT to go after the additional funds as well as fully draw down all other increased federal highway funds available.

More information about current projects and progress on the 10-year Plan is available at www.scdot.org.